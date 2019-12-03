Again this year the Sleepy Eye Medical Center is offering Santa’s Workshop for children of the community.

Again this year the Sleepy Eye Medical Center is offering Santa’s Workshop for children of the community. This year the event will be held at the Sleepy Eye Event Center on Monday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.

SEMC invites the community to join visitors from the North Pole for an evening of fun at Santa’s Workshop. It will be a magical night when children and families create holiday crafts, meet Santa and live reindeer, and enjoy other festive activities.

This year’s activities include gingerbread cookie decorating, card making for SEMC patients, holiday crafts, and meet ’n greets with Santa, his elves, and live reindeer.

While the event is free, SEMC welcomes donations to the Weekend Food Backpack Program. This program is a collaboration between Sleepy Eye Elementary School, Trinity Lutheran Church and others in the community. It supplies Sleepy Eye students with nutritional support by providing weekend meals each Friday of the school year.