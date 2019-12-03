It's in the main lobby by the Limited Addition Gift Shop through Dec. 6.

RiverView Health Auxiliary is hosting an Angel Tree Dec. 3-6. The tree is located in the main lobby by the Limited Addition Gift Shop door.



The tree is covered by angels displaying the needs of Care Center residents and Adult Day Services participants in Crookston. These are community members who are no longer able to participate in community holiday activities as they wish. The Angel Tree provides us an opportunity to give back to these people who have given so much in their lifetimes.



Everyone is invited to stop by and pick an angel from the tree. On the back of the angel is the number of a resident along with their wish list of items ranging in price from $5 to $15. Sign out the angel that you choose and purchase something from the gift suggestions. After you have purchased the gift please bring it back to the Limited Addition Gift Shop by Dec. 13. The gift will be wrapped and later delivered for opening on Christmas Eve.



By picking an angel you will be bringing much joy to a resident who may or may not receive a present otherwise. You will also experience the true meaning of Christmas.



