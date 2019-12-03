Location different this year due to hospital construction project.

At 9 a.m. sharp Tuesday, people in the market for homemade holiday treats filed into a conference room at RiverView Health in Crookston for the few frenetic moments that mark the annual "Cookie Walk," a RiverView Auxiliary fundraiser featuring tables full of treats that could be purchased by the pound.

This year's event moved to a RiverView conference room. Normally, it's held in Heritage Hallway, but due to RiverView's $50 million construction project currently underway, the Cookie Walk had to be relocated.