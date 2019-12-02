The Polk County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Organizing Unit held their regular monthly meeting on Saturday, November 23 at the Crookston Public Library. In addition to regular business, plans and locations for the Minnesota DFL’s upcoming precinct caucus meetings were set. The DFL caucus meetings, to be held the evening of Tuesday, February 25, 2020, are open to all Democrats who are or will be eligible to vote in the November 2020 general elections.

Six caucus locations have been reserved throughout the county: Climax Public School, Crookston Highland School, East Grand Forks Senior High, Win-E-Mac Public School in Erskine, Fertile-Beltrami School in Fertile, and the Fosston Civic Center. Further details regarding times and other specifics will be published as the meetings get closer, but voters are encouraged to “save the date” to ensure that they can participate in their local caucus.

“Precinct caucus meetings are a great way to get involved in your community and make your voice heard in the democratic process,” says Polk Co. Board Chair Sheila Fontaine of Mentor, MN. “Everyone has a chance to help shape the party platform, endorse candidates, and elect future leaders, or even to be selected as a delegate for local, district, or state conventions.”

For additional information, visit the Polk County DFL’s website at https://www.dfl.org/localunit/polk-county-dfl.