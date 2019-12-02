More than $1 million awarded to organizations in central and northern Minnesota and the Red River region of Minnesota and North Dakota

The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $12,855,616 in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“The Otto Bremer Trust is proud to continue investing in a broad range of programs and organizations that are making a positive impact in people’s lives across the region,” said Brian Lipschultz, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “Partnering in this way is at the core of our continued long-term commitment to the Upper Midwest and exactly what Otto Bremer envisioned 75 years ago when he saw a need to help communities prosper.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. OBT is the 86 percent owner of Bremer Bank, a regional financial services company, and also manages a diversified investment portfolio. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $700 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.

A list of grants awarded to organizations in the Red River region of Minnesota and North Dakota are as follows:

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Clay County, Dilworth, MN, $110,000. To end homelessness for youth, children, and their families in west-central Minnesota.

• Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership, Inc., Moorhead, MN, $150,000. To support economic empowerment programs in Clay and Wilkin Counties in west-central Minnesota.

• Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead, MN, $125,000. To provide academic, economic, professional, and leadership skills to women from underserved populations.

• City of Twin Valley, Twin Valley, MN, $25,000. To construct a community recreation building and splash pad.