Phyllis Meier, 94, of Montevideo, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson.

Phyllis Jean Meier was born August 23, 1925, the daughter of John C. & Esther (Fischer) Donner in Belview, MN. She was baptized on September 13, 1925, and confirmed on June 2, 1940, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Belview. She graduated from the Belview High School in 1943.

Phyllis was united in marriage to Marvel Meier on March 25, 1945, at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. She was active in several groups, including Homemakers-Book Club, Circle, quilt groups and Bible class at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was a loving homemaker and also worked at MTI in Montevideo.

She is survived by her children: Lynn Meier of Stewartville, David (Nancy Gerber) Meier of Marshall, Nancy (Robert) Treichel of Apple Valley, Cheryl (John) Klemaseski of Lino Lakes, Paul (Pattie) Meier of Lino Lakes and Marc (Julie) Meier of Marshall; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; sister Shirley (Byron) Zurn of Sun City, AZ; and sisters-in-law: Loida Campbell of Boise, ID, and Esther Donner of Montevideo; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marvel in 1993, brother Lovell Donner in 1974 and great granddaughter Jeyca Lanzy in 2014.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo.