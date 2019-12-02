The New Ulm Eagles boys hockey program is a co-op, hosted by New Ulm High School, with players from New Ulm and Sleepy Eye.

The New Ulm Eagles boys hockey program is a co-op, hosted by New Ulm High School, with players from New Ulm and Sleepy Eye. The team won the Section championship last year, earning a trip to the State Tournament. Coach Ryan Neuman expects another good year, even after losing eight seniors from the state tournament team.

Head Coach: Ryan Neuman

Assistant Coaches: Cody Kohn and Sean Stewart.

Players lost to graduation: Jack Raymond, Landon Strong, Josh Seidl, Shane Esser, Ryan Esser, Blake Tauer, Kyle Tauer, and Landon Depew.

Conference expectations: Coach Neuman thinks the Conference title battle will be between the Eagles and the Marshall Tigers.

Coach’s comments: We have a solid team and play a team game. We will play an up-tempo pace and have a good combination of speed, size and skill. As a team, we have high expectations to repeat as the Section Champion.