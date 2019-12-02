Dr. Brett Vibeto has been appointment to the RiverView Health Board of Directors to fill the position vacated by Shannon Stassen.

“I am honored to be joining the Board of RiverView Health,’’ Dr. Vibeto stated.

“I look forward to working with the other Board members to ensure that the institution, built by Crookston and the surrounding community, continues to provide the highest level of care in the area.’’

RiverView bylaws allow two physicians to serve on the Board at any given time. Dr. Vibeto joins Dr. Erik Kanten as a director.

“Physicians are the heartbeat of our organization,’’ shared Board Chair Andy Oman. “Having physicians at the table making decisions at the highest level at our community hospital is critical to our ability to serve, succeed, and innovate.’’

Dr. Vibeto is a general surgeon practicing in Crookston and East Grand Forks. He will complete Stassen’s second term, which expires in January 2021.