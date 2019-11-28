It will be a fun weekend of sports action at Redwood Valley High School in Redwood Falls when the Dollars for Scholars Alumni Basketball Tournament takes place Saturday (Nov. 30) at the RVHS gymnasium.

The annual Nick Verdoes Memorial Alumni Hockey Game will also take place at 3 p.m. at the Redwood Area Civic Arena.

A silent auction is also being held at the RACC beginning at 2 p.m. The auction runs until 8 p.m. The auction includes a wide variety of items including crafts, gift certificates, artwork, sports memorabilia, etc. There will also be Cardinal stocking caps for sale.

Raffle tickets for the Cardinal quilt, fish house, and La-Z-Boy recliner will be sold, and the drawing will take place at 8 p.m. Concessions will be available at both hockey and basketball and will include Dari King BBQs. A free will offering will be collected for admission to the games. Just for Kix will also perform. The proceeds from the days events will benefit the Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars and the Redwood Area Hockey Association.

Game one of the hoops portion of the event will tip off at 5 p.m. with Team #2 featuring 2008-09 graduates Mike Felt, Brian Kohler, Nate Thooft, Trevor Goblirsch, Mahlon Zimmerman, TJ Juell, Matthew Verdoes, Cody Rose and Preston Blaine taking on Team #1 which is made up of more recent (2014-17) graduates Rex and Max Lund, Adam Allex, Nick Cook, Colin Rasmussen, Joey Cook, Caden Hanna, Aaron Boyle, Tom Benson, Jake Henjum and Chase Pettis.

Game two is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. and will feature a number of former female Cardinal alumni including: Caitlyn Johnson, Bri Panitzke, Steph Thooft, Hannah Thooft, Kelsey Rose, Jessica Fischer, Amy Martius, Liz Smith and Amanda Johnson.

Game three will be a fun match-up of many notable Cardinal standouts and will tip off at 7 p.m. Team #1 will feature Mike Busack, Beau Stough, Jessie Leith, Sam Pendleton, Brennan Baune, Jordan Ford, Trevor Wittwer, Tim Madson, Jason Jacobson and veteran Jeff Van Hee. That group will square off against Team #2 of Mitch Fischer, Jackson Koster, Alec Koster, Joe Smith, JT Radel, Thane Widmer, Zack Ward and Andrew Lueck.

Everyone is invited to come and support this event.