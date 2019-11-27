The Indians begin a new season under a new head coach. The Indians are now led by Sarah Hesse as she looks to guide the young Indians to continue to develop their strong program.

Long time Head Coach Ryan Hulke stepped down from the program last March and the Indians will embrace first year Head Coach Sarah Hesse. The Indians also lost four seniors to graduation last season. Hesse was a large part of the Indians Junior High girls programs the past few seasons. Hesse looks forward to her team adjusting to a little bit of a different style opposed to Hulke.

Head Coach

Sarah Hesse

Assistant Coach

Sydney Geiger

Last Year’s Record

Overall: 11-16

Conference: 4-12

Players Lost to

Graduation

Madi Krueger

Macy Schenk

Leslie Flores

Paige Romberg

Key Players

Brittney Dittbenner is a senior guard for the Indians. Coach Hesse will look for Dittbenner to use her long, athleticism to use her ability to get to the rim and defend to her best advantage. Once Dittbenner got accustomed to varsity speed last year, the senior was one of the Indians top players last season.

Kadence Hesse is an eighth grader for the Indians that will log heavy minutes and compete with Dittbenner to be the Indians’ leading scorer. Hesse started a handful of games as a seventh grader last year down the stretch of the regular season and into playoffs and filled in nicely, showing promise for this season and as she grows as an underclassmen in the future.

Also expect sophomore Brooklyn Moldan, eighth grader Brianna Mertz, and Kaydince Thoms to contribute to the Indians significantly this season.

Conference Expectations

Coach Hesse believes the conference could be rather balanced this year as many teams struggle with numbers and may or may not have the depth be nearly as strong in year’s past. “I think there will be a lot of close games,” says Hesse, “I think a lot of teams are in the same boat with having low numbers.”

Coach’s Comment

In her first season as Head Coach after being a part of the Indians’ Junior High program the past few seasons, Hesse looks to continue to develop the team-led program that has given the Indians so much success in previous regimes. The first year coach will also look to use her team’s basketball IQ and chemistry to their advantage. “We have a lot of smart basketball players and good chemistry.” Hesse also expects to focus on defense heavily. “If we can’t play defense, we can’t win games.”

Hesse also says a potential drawback of this year’s squad may be the lack of varsity experience and the little amount of depth from the bench this season, but that depth will strengthen as the season goes on and ladies get more minutes.