Crookston Kiwanis begins their sixth year of the Terrific Kids program that honors a fifth-grade student from each of the four classes monthly.

Students set goals with their teachers and strive to achieve them. Their goals are set on a basis of grades, citizenship, positive attitude toward schoolwork and other students.

This month’s Terrific Kids are Gunner Stewart, Isaac Luckow, Brooklyn Waldal and Brea Lessard.

Their teachers are Kerri Brantner, Susan Garmen, Kristi Griffin and Erica Uttermark.



