After being led through the recitation of his oath of office by Crookston School Board Chair Frank Fee, the board's newest addition, Mike Theis, participated in his first meeting Monday at Crookston High School.

Theis will complete the term of Kari Miller, who resigned earlier this year because her family was moving to Grand Forks.

Theis filed his candidacy, along with Crookston resident Jim McBride. In a special election earlier this month, Theis prevailed.

At Monday's meeting, Theis thanked district voters for supporting him and said he's confident that the board, under the leadership of Superintendent Jeremy Olson, will do good things for students, staff, schools and families in the district.