Fewer motorists are losing their lives due to alcohol in Minnesota.

In 2017, preliminary numbers have shown 72 people died from drunk driving-related crashes as compared with 129 people in 2008. This represents a 44 percent decline. However, alcohol related crashes remain a persistent challenge across the state.

On Nov. 27, the night before Thanksgiving, JOYRIDE will be available in Redwood Falls. This is a program that offers a safe and sober ride home from bars within the city limits of Redwood Falls.

There will be posters hung up all over in Redwood Falls to find out more information about JOYRIDE.

The ride will be provided by Lars & Mars Transportation and it will cost $5 per ride. Call (507) 430-1193 to set up a ride. The rides will be given between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

If you need to get to your hotel or need to get back to your home in Redwood Falls from the bar, JOYRIDE will be your safe ride.

JOYRIDE is being sponsored by the VFW Post 2553, the American Legion Post 38, KLGR, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department, the City of Redwood Falls Police Department and the Lyon/Redwood County Safe Roads coalition. The public is encouraged to always plan a safe, sober ride home.

