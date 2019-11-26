PFAB Board President Jim Kent says June Shaver estate funds continue to be especially critical.

The Crookston Pirate Fine Arts Boosters, which since its inception in 2001 has raised and invested more than $200,000 in fine arts programs in the public schools, has announced its latest round of funded initiatives, efforts that continue to be enhanced by dollars earmarked from the estate of the late June Shaver.



This year, PFAB Board President Jim Kent says, every request that came in was able to be funded at its full amount. “We’re very, very proud of that,” he said.



There’s never an off-season for fine arts needs in the district, Kent stressed, noting that some other significant funding requests are pending, but that he thinks PFAB will be in a position to provide some dollars. For instance, he said, art teacher Susan Dufault, who’s growing a clay program for middle school students, has a potter’s wheel on its last legs. A new one costs around $2,000, and the PFAB Board will meet next week to see if it can fund Dufault’s request.



In addition, strong student numbers in band and orchestra have led to a shortage of instruments. While several families are able to rent or purchase instruments on their own, Kent said, other families are not able to and rely on school-owned instruments. He said Matt Torgerson and Haley Ellis, band and orchestra instructors, respectively, are formulating a request for the purchase of some new instruments.



Shaver funds were especially valuable when it came to fulfilling a “special project” request for “uplights” in the CHS auditorium. The portable, floor-positioned lights provide backlighting on the stage, Kent explained, that at times has a “very dramatic effect.” Ellis rented some uplights last spring and liked them so much she consulted with Steve Krueger and Torgerson and crafted a proposal to potentially buy some.



“They were funded by June Shaver funds,” Kent said. “I can’t tell you how fortunate we are to receive these funds.”



PFAB receives an annual allocation of Shaver funds, which in 2019 totaled $11,000, Kent added.



Whether it’s Shaver funds or dollars contributed to PFAB yearly by the community, Kent said the school district is “extremely fortunate” that it has a vehicle to provide fine arts funding wants and needs that might otherwise go unfulfilled.



“When you consider the kind of work we do here, it’s amazing what these funds make possible for us, and we take special care in how we use the funds,” Kent said. “We have something that I think many towns and school districts would like to have, fine arts support like our fine arts support.”



Here’s a rundown of the latest PFAB investments:



Program awards

• CHS high school art (printer toner and ink, glaze, paint, supplies): $750

• Middle school art (clay extruder, glazes, art poster resources): $950

• Orchestra (half-size violins, bows, orchestral equipment): $1,700

• Choir (choral music, music folders): $850

• Band (percussion equipment, new instruments): $1,000

• Highland/Washington music (classroom resources, instruments, choral music): $1,000

• Speech (assistant speech coach, judging fees, equipment): $1,100

• CHS auditorium (two junior spotlights, wireless handheld microphone): $1,300



Special project

• Up-lights for CHS auditorium: $4,500



2019 summer arts scholarships

• Performing Arts Camp in Henning, Minn., Straw Hat Players/Empire Arts Center in Grand Forks, All-State Men’s Choir, and Minnesota Arts-In, Minnesota State Fair: $2,600



Artist-in-residence

Trey Everett worked with students on creating calligrams (words with images): $500 cash match



PFAB Board members

Kent made a point to name the PFAB Board members. In addition to Kent himself, who is board president, they are Phyllis Hagen, Beth Carlson, Gary Stegman, Haley Ellis, Dale Knotek, Alvern Wentzel, Liz Thompson, Elaine Metzger and Greg Garmen.



Want to donate?

Kent noted that PFAB sends out fundraising letters once a year. If they don’t receive a response, they will send a follow-up letter to those addresses. If you’d like to contribute, you can write a check to Pirate Fine Arts Boosters and send it to PFAB at PO Box 743, Crookston, MN 56716. Donations are tax-exempt.





