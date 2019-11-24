The ninth annual Turkey Trot 5K is being held next week.

The Thanksgiving Day event is held as a fundraiser for the Redwood Falls Youth for Christ program, with support also provided to the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

The 5K walk/run is set for Nov. 28 with registration starting at 8 a.m. at Functional Fitness in Redwood Falls.

Walkers are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., with the runners following at 9 a.m.

Those who register prior to the day of the 5K pay $15, while participants who register on the day of the event will pay $20. Everyone is encouraged to register in advance online at forms.gle/w7GSNad7p7Mj4dtZ9 or in person at Functional Fitness, which is located on Bridge Street in Redwood Falls.

Those who are planning to take part in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot are also encouraged to bring three food items for the local food shelf.

To learn more about the Turkey Trot, contact Chris Schmitz of Youth for Christ in Redwood Falls via e-mail at chris@yfcminnesota.com.

Members of the Redwood Valley wrestling team are going to be volunteering their time to help make this fundraiser a success for everyone who attends.

The public is encouraged to participate in this event as a way to make fitness a focus, not just to make the day about the Thanksgiving meal being celebrated.