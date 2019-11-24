It's that time of year again, Thanksgiving. How do you show your thanks and appreciation?

In addition to winter sports beginning to enter full swing, the holiday season has also arrived. It’s the time of year when families sit down, have a wonderful dinner, and be thankful for all the things that have happened throughout the year.

Many times around the holidays, or even in everyday life we forget to have a little perspective in life. We are all guilty of this. Life moves so fast and we have so many things going on with seemingly less and less time each day. We all have the same amount of time each day, we all just prioritize it differently than others. There is nothing wrong with that. However, Thanksgiving can tend to give a brief reminder to have an “attitude of gratitude.” Be thankful for the things we have in life, the ups and downs, the challenges in life. Perhaps even the things in life that come easy, we can be thankful for, as that allows us to put our minds at ease and keep our mental health in check, without going insane.

There are a few things that I forget to show appreciation for that mean a lot to me. Family. We all have our families to be thankful for. Family is the foundation. Whether it be grandparents, parents, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and grandkids. We all have a piece of our family we are thankful for.

I will keep it short this week, but I challenge you all to make a list of gratitude. Mentally, on a sheet of paper, wherever. Make a list of things you are thankful for this year. Maybe not just this year, but everyday. Whether it be a roof over your head and a floor beneath your feet, or whether it be friends and family, a pet, good health, etc. Write down a list of everything you are grateful for. Don’t get caught in the trap of social media and the perception that everyone has it better than you. You will eat yourself alive doing so. Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough. If you made a list of all the things you could be thankful for, the list would undoubtedly be longer than your misfortunes.

I close it out with a quote from JFK, ““As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”“