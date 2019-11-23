Report on Nov. 13 school board meeting.

After reporting for the last several months that contract negotiations with the Sleepy Eye Education Association were progressing, at the Nov. 13 meeting of the District 84 Board of Education, Superintendent John Cselovszki was able to bring a completed 2019-2021 SEEA Master Agreement to the board.

Cselovszki said the new contract reflects an 8.5% cost increase over the previous contract. Teachers will receive a flat salary increase of $2,250 the first year and $2,000 the second year. In addition, $20,000 was added to the total coaching budget, to be distributed among sport and activity coaching salaries.

The contract was approved by the board.

Cselovszki and Board Chair Darla Remus, a member of the River Bend Education committee, told the board that reductions have to be made in River Bend offerings due to budget shortfalls. The end results will be that fewer students from Sleepy Eye will be able to attend the Alternative Learning Center in the future.

Several members of the FFA were at the meeting to report on the recent National FFA Convention and what the members experienced there.

The board heard, and approved, the fiscal year 2019 audit, presented by a representative of Eide Bailley, who reported a clean audit of the district’s financial records.

The board approved the hire of Bryant Mages as Head Golf Coach at $3,907 effective in 2020.

The next meeting of the school board is Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. with the truth in taxation hearing at 6 p.m.