It was a nice rebound season for the Wabasso Rabbits football team, as it finished 7-3 overall, falling to Martin County West in the semifinals of the Section 3A tournament.

Quarterback Carter Benz finished 96-of-179 through the air for 1,337 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and he also had 183 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.

Nick Marotzke led the Rabbits on the ground, carrying the rock 137 times for 796 yards (5.8 ypc) and seven touchdowns. He also had 10 catches for 88 yards and a score and threw one pass for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Lance Wagner added 93 carries for 500 yards (5.4 ypc) and five touchdowns. He had 10 catches for 184 yards and two scores.

Hunter Taylor added 68 yards rushing and a score and was third on the team with 15 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Wyatt Soupir added 56 yards rushing and a score, and Jayden Goblish had three carries for 17 yards.

Will Carlson had a nice season at receiver, catching a team-high 36 balls for 559 yards and eight scores.

Colby Wall added 22 receptions for 342 yards and completed one ball for 62 yards and a score.

Matthew Marotzke had three catches for 14 yards, and Goblish had one catch for 13 yards.

Wagner led the team in tackles with 72 (34 solo) and had one sack, seven tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and three passes defensed.

Wall added 70 tackles (39 solo), one tackle-for-loss and 17 passes defensed. He also led the team with eight interceptions.

Nick Marotzke had 67 tackles (25 solo), one sack, two fumble recoveries, four tackles-for-loss, and Zach Thooft had 58 tackles (11 solo), two fumble recoveries, 7 1/2 tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

Cole Frericks added 55 tackles (nine solo), four tackles-for-loss, Taylor had 44 tackles (20 solo), one sack, seven tackles-for-loss and three passes defensed and Tyler Bliss had 49 tackles (15 solo) and 4 1/2 tackles-for-loss.

Benz added 39 tackles (16 solo), 2 1/2 tackles-for-loss, one interception and 10 passes defensed, Carlson had 28 tackles (22 solo), one interception and 15 passes defensed and Matthew Marotzke had 24 tackles (15 solo), three interceptions and nine passes defensed.

Wyatt Soupir had an interception and 16 tackles (12 solo), and Gabe Martin had 13 tackles (nine solo), three tackles-for-loss, an interception and three passes defensed before being injured.