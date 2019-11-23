Have you ever heard of the Patterfoot Ball Room in Sleepy Eye?

Maybe your parents or grandparents have shared fun memories of dances in the 1930s to early 1940s, at the Patterfoot, in the downtown Sleepy Eye building that is now the location of the Furniture Gallery?

Well, whether you know anything about the Patterfoot, or any of the other ballrooms that used to be a source of entertainment around Brown County, now is your chance to learn more.

Dan Groebner, of New Ulm, is a local historian who researched the history of area ballrooms and created the “Ballrooms of Brown County” exhibit — in cooperation with the Brown County Historical Society. The exhibit was developed in an effort to take history “on the road” to locations beyond the walls of the Brown County History Museum located in New Ulm.

The traveling exhibit of posters, photo enlargements and text panels is currently on display at the Furniture Gallery.

“When I heard about this exhibit, I called Dan Groebner and asked to have it on display in the store,” said Randy Larsen, owner of the Furniture Gallery. “I don’t know much about the Patterfoot Ball Room other than it was here. Although, I do understand that Lawrence Welk played here once.”

Larsen and the Sleepy Eye Historical Society have planned a special event for those interested in seeing the display and hearing about it from Dan Groebner. The public is invited to the presentation at the Furniture Gallery on Thursday, Dec. 5, start with a social hour at 6 p.m. and Groebner’s presentation at 7 p.m.

“If anyone has memories, or photos, of the Patterfoot, please come and share those with us,” said Larsen.

The “Ballrooms of Brown County” exhibit will remain on display at the Furniture Gallery until spring of 2020.