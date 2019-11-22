One week ago, I walked into the lobby of the Carris Health - Redwood facility and met a group of local individuals who were there to make their mark on the future of their community.

That morning the public was invited to come to the hospital and write their name on a steel beam that will be installed in the new Carris Health healthcare facility. There it will remain throughout the life of that building.

Initially I did not plan to add my name to the beam – in order to remain an “objective observer.”

Then I started talking with Chico Jensen, and he reminded me of an event that took place about 30 years ago not that far away from where people were signing their name that day.

During the construction of the Redwood Valley school building, a beam signing event was also held. I was in high school when that building was being constructed, and I recall being told that they were conducting a beam signing.

We were all encouraged to attend and sign our name on the beam. I didn’t think much of it, as I am sure was the case with most of the students who heard that same encouragement.

Yet, when the day of the signing happened, I remember being there.

I do not recall many of the details of that day, but I know I was in town hanging out with my friend Seth Rowley, who, by coincidence, lived in the same house that a certain local hospital administrator and his family call home today.

I am not sure if it was on a whim or if he was trying to catch me off guard, but he said that we should go down and sign the beam. So, we walked from his house over to the site of the new school campus.

If I remember correctly, there was a brief program, and then everyone who was there added their names to the beam, and mine was one of them.

I don’t remember where that beam ended up being placed in the school, but Chico seemed to recall that it was going to be included in the construction of the media center.

Although I never set foot in that building as a student, my name is somewhere in that facility and will be as along as that building stands.

Now I can say by the time the new hospital facility is opened my name will be included in two of the major buildings in the community that has been my home for most of my life.

I find it interesting to see how people sign their names. Some, like me, are more nondescript. In fact, it might take you a while to find mine, if you can read it at all. Others have more of a John Hancock style of signature or something that is a little more colorful and creative.

Altogether, the names represent the local color that is this community.

I want to encourage you to stop by the hospital and add your name to the beam. To me it is not just about that time-capsule like effort that comes with doing something like this. I think this is about showing others I am proud to be part of this community.