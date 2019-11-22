The new Care and Share director, Alexa Dixson-Griggs, has been on the job for two months now and already people, like the United Way of Crookston board members, are noticing more of a community presence coming from the shelter. Dixson-Griggs, who has been married for over a year and is from North Dakota, lives in Moorhead and has been working in homeless services for the last four years.

When she arrived as Crookston’s homeless shelter’s new director, she knew she wanted to do things differently such as a hire a kitchen manager and make food service a program in itself. She also wanted to concentrate on grant-writing for funding as donations only count for about a third of their support. Plus, she’s been increasing the online and social media presence of the shelter.

“We would love to see even more community partners,” Dixson-Griggs explained. “Our (client) numbers are down right now because of the beet harvest, but winter will ramp them back up.”

Dixson-Griggs said there were 33 people living at the shelter as of last week, but the numbers change daily.

The Care and Share is currently looking for items such as diapers in sizes five and six, new toys for the children that live at the center, sock, twin-sized bed frames, and winter gear. You can drop off items at the Care and Share at 220 East Third Street, or, for more information, call 281-2644 or visit their website www.careandsharecrookston.org.