Featured senior fall sports athletes this week are Marcus Lang, Frankie Trevino, Colten Myers, and Blake Steffensmeier.

Marcus Lang

Sports/Activities: Football.

What defines you? Determined, creative, and thoughtful.

If you could have an ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? I would fly.

Where is your favorite place to eat? Brazeiros - a Brazilian steakhouse in Louisville, Kentucky.

What will you miss the most about high school? Study hall with the boys.

Future Plans? Attend Ridgewater in Willmar to study Business Management.

Frankie Trevino

Sports/Activities: Football.

What defines you? Sports, shoes, and family.

If you could have an ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? I would help out people in need all over the world.

Where is your favorite place to eat? Jimmy Johns.

What will you miss the most about high school? All the memories made, friends, bus rides, games, and prom.

Future Plans? Go to college, start my own business.

Colten Myers

Sports/Activities: Football.

What defines you? My positive attitude towards others.

If you could have an ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? To give everyone what they need.

Where is your favorite place to eat? Applebee’s.

What will you miss the most about high school? My classmates.

Future Plans? Attend South Central College and eventually transfer to MSU.

Blake Steffensmeier

Sports/Activities: Football and Baseball.

What defines you? Athletic, smart, and hard-working.

If you could have an ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? The ability to teleport to places.

Where is your favorite place to eat? Anywhere with food.

What will you miss the most about high school? The people I hang with.

Future Plans? Attend college to study construction management.