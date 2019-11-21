Ninety-five years in business is a remarkable achievement, made even more special when that business has been owned by the same family throughout its history.

This year Mathiowetz Construction Company, its employees and the Mathiowetz family, are celebrating the company's 95th year.

Started by Martin Mathiowetz in 1924, management of the business was passed to his son Richard, who was then only 17, when a work injury sidelined Martin.

Richard and his wife Mary Lou owned and operated the company, expanding its scope and employee base through the 1960s and 70s. Their sons, Brian, Glen, and Dean worked at and learned the business in the 1980s.

In 1995, Richard passed the role of president to Brian, but continued as Chairman of the Board. Brian’s sister, Julie Anderson, joined the company in 1999.

When Richard unexpectedly passed away, 20 years ago this fall, ownership of Mathiowetz Construction Company was assumed by Brian, his wife Ronda, and Julie — the third generation of family ownership.

Now, the fourth generation of the family, Brian and Ronda’s sons, Brett and Chad, are firmly ensconced in the company’s ownership and management.

Within the past seven years, first Brett and then younger brother Chad, joined the ownership group and began making the transition to leadership in the company.

“What are we . . . vice presidents?” Brett asked Chad, when asked about their titles in a recent interview. “Well, I work in business development and bidding,” said Brett. “And I work in operations,” said Chad.

In the years since Brett and Chad have joined the company they’ve developed these areas of business expertise, and taken on a more definite leadership role in the company.

Brett and Chad said there is an intentionality to their increased roles and visibility in management of Mathiowetz Construction Company. As fourth generation owners, they continue to grow into their responsibilities and roles as the future face of the company.

Throughout the interview, Brett and Chad mentioned the importance of the company’s employees over the years. Currently they need 140 to 160 people to staff the company throughout the construction season, 35 to 50 work year round in the shop or office, they said.

Hiring good people is an ongoing task at Mathiowetz Construction.

“Turnover happens — 20 or so each year,” said Brett. “Retirements are happening too, many by long-time employees.”

“But we have a good core of experienced workers ready to move into those roles,” Chad said.

One more question, is the work done for this fall? No. “We’re still working,” said Chad. “We’d like to keep 95% of the jobs going until Thanksgiving — it all depends on when the ground freezes up.”

Mathiowetz Construction Company will have a special celebration of their 95 years this month. The owners shared this message on the company’s milestone:

“The ability to achieve a milestone like 95 years certainly requires great leadership and vision by ownership over multiple generations. The leadership and vision of ownership, however, cannot succeed alone. You must have a great team of people who buy into your vision and mission, and be willing to do whatever it takes to realize it. We have been extremely blessed in our history to have all of these things. We are a great team, and one that is built to thrive well into the future.”