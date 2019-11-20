Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan recently announced appointments to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council and the State Advisory Council on Early Childhood Education and Care.

These appointments are supported by Executive Order 19-34, re-launching the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet and placing children at the center of government, and state statute (section 124D.141). The Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council and the State Advisory Council on Early Childhood Education and Care will make recommendations to support community engagement and work of carrying out Executive Order 19-34 across state government and the Children’s Cabinet.

Extensive outreach and conversation went in to the appointment process for these positions over the last three months, with nearly 200 people applying to serve.

For the first time, young leaders will be included on the advisory body informing the work of the Children’s Cabinet.

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced the following northwestern Minnesota appointments:



Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council

• Leroy Staples Fairbanks – Cass Lake, MN



State Advisory Council on Early Childhood Education and Care

• Laurie Coleman – Erskine, MN

• Barb Fabre – Ogema, MN

In addition to the appointments made by the Governor, four members of the Minnesota Legislature, two from the House of Representatives and two from the Senate, sit on the State Advisory Council on Early Childhood Education and Care, along with the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health and the State Head Start Director, appointed by the Minnesota Department of Education.