First Children’s Finance representative presents data, local providers detail challenges

Crookston caregivers and community members heard from First Children’s Finance’s Joan Berntson on the importance of child care in the local economy, and Regal Academy officially signed and sent their application to the state for licensing at a special meeting Tuesday evening at Valley Technology Park. Berntson, a Business Development Specialist for First Children’s Finance, gave a presentation to the crowd and local providers weighed in on the challenges of their businesses. The providers also had the chance to ask about Regal Academy’s progress and clear up any misconceptions.

Regal Academy and its board members and staff, Chair Dean Adams, Vice Chair Wendy Aunt, Treasurer Garrett Kollin, Secretary Megan Hruby, Chris Trostad, Theresa Tahran, and staff member Erika Leckie, invited the public and local providers to Tuesday’s meeting in hopes to connect better with the community and gather feedback, both positive and negative, about what people are hearing about Regal. The allocation of $50,000 to Regal Academy from the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority Board of Directors seemed to provide the most confusion as some providers heard Regal was getting it, some heard they weren’t, and Regal staff member Erika Leckie had some comments.

CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth reached out to the Times Wednesday morning to provide information about the allocation and available funds. Hoiseth explained that the CHEDA Board, in May 2019, committed $50,000 towards the Regal Academy childcare center opening a facility at the old Glenmore (Marywood) site east of Crookston and, concurrently, they sought grant dollars from various partners to assist in the venture.

“Councilman Cavalier asked at that time if we were successful in obtaining grant dollars would that likely reduce our investment, and the answer to his question at that time was "yes”,” said Hoiseth. “This $50,000 allocation was to come out of the $350,000 of funds provided to CHEDA by the City to allow for various development initiatives and childcare was one of those identified at our strategic planning meeting on April 30th.”

Then, at a July meeting, Hoiseth was able to communicate that they had been successful in obtaining grants from Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Otter Tail Power Company, Halstad Telephone Company, and the Township of Crookston. They found out that quotes being provided for the build-out work of the Regal Academy was going to be less than the total grant awards.

“What a tremendous partnership having those organizations stepping up in that way!” Hoiseth continued. “Other businesses in town have expressed a willingness to supply dollars towards the operational costs of the Regal Academy childcare center, so with the build-out dollars and the operations being subsidized in this way, we were certainly on our way for a successful startup.”

Hoiseth then said the $50,000 for childcare allocated by the CHEDA Board still remains available.

“While the Board was excited to hear of the partnering funds, they remained very committed to help ease the childcare shortage problem whether that be to Regal Academy, other childcare centers, or even home daycares,” Hoiseth added.

Hoiseth told the Times he says “yes” to any business engaging with CHEDA looking for support, including childcare centers and local providers. While they don’t have a specific program or application (yet) they’re more than willing to hear anybody out with ideas or thoughts.

“Spurring the discussion and working collaboratively to solve problems would be welcomed,” Hoiseth explained.

To learn more about the available funds for providers, reach out to Craig Hoiseth by email at choiseth@crookstonheda.com, call (218) 470-2000 or stop by Valley Technology Park at 510 County Road 71 in Crookston.



TUESDAY’S CONVERSATIONS

Longtime childcare provider Kim Feiro said the current childcare crisis isn’t just a “now” situation as it happened in the 1980s and 1990s as well. She went on to share that over her 30+ years as a provider she has had to work with parents on how to manage the childcare crisis while also maintaining her home business. Other providers shared that parents these days are either reconsidering having more children or competing for childcare slots even before they get pregnant. Berntson added that people are also using open childcare slots as a challenge at who can get pregnant first.

Regal Academy board members Megan Hruby and Wendy Ault admitted they recently competed for a spot at Erika Leckie’s day care, and Ault mentioned she would have paid for one-and-a-half spots.

“It’s a bigger problem than that with child care,” said Small Business Development Center’s Christine Anderson. “People can’t afford to stay home. Then it goes to wages and cost of living.”

Feiro countered saying to look at the other side where child care costs “can put people out.”

Anderson later asked the local providers why providers are dropping out of the business and if it’s because they aren’t making much money, after seeing Berntson’s presentation that home providers’ revenue versus expense averages out to approximately $8 an hour before taxes. Feiro said providers are dropping out because of the regulations, specifically infant regulations. She mentioned that it started in 2013 when unions “came after them” and providers felt threatened. The mentality of a new provider is a “lot different”, Feiro added.

Then, a shocking statistic was shared that Crookston currently has a deficit of 143 childcare slots and a total deficit of 308 childcare slots within a 20-mile radius of Crookston. Within the state of Minnesota, there is a deficit of 3,050 slots in the northwest region which, Berntson explained, is actually a slight decline from the last 12 months. Central Minnesota shows a deficit of 14,637 childcare slots.

“Protecting what we have is extremely important,” said Tom Feiro, husband of Kim. The conversation then shifted to the upcoming loss of the Sunrise Center at Cathedral, which had 51 slots. Sunrise Director Sue Murphy said staffing was the number one issue followed by the inability to continue in its current facility.

“Staff left even before they knew we were closing,” Murphy explained.

“Nobody came up for Sunrise, nobody came for those 51 spots,” said Feiro. “We’ve heard parents crying because they lost their child care. It comes down to the city and compassion.”

“Erika, you have an uphill battle,” Feiro added. “Hopefully you’ll be open in 2020.”

Murphy added that eight families from Sunrise are still looking for childcare, but some may have changed jobs, changed shifts, or even moved.

Anderson asked Berntson what other communities are doing that is working for them and Berntson said that could be a whole other presentation in itself.

“There are certain models, certain support,” Berntson explained. “The short answer is everyone decides to pull together. They’re going to make sure that family providers are recognized. Make sure Sunrise stays open, make sure Regal opens, make all these providers essential to families.”

In regards to Regal Academy, it was said multiple times at Tuesday’s meeting that it was nice to find out who Regal’s board members were as most people weren’t aware who was behind the scenes working on the center that could add up to 80 childcare slots when open. Local providers said they don’t believe the location of Regal is an issue as people seek childcare outside of Crookston often and bad weather can affect people even in town. Leckie mentioned that they aren’t yet sure on the date Regal Academy could open as it could take months for the application to get approved and there’s no guarantee.