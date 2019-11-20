But she and CHS Principal Bubna agree persistent efforts to educate and reduce usage must continue

A public forum on vaping was held at the Crookston Public Library on Tuesday evening. A small group resulted to hear Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese led discussion about the topic and resources.

Reese described her experience talking with elementary and high school students about vaping, citing the surprising amount of information even young students may know about the smoking alternative. Simultaneously, she noted, a large amount of information is very misleading or outright incorrect that many users or possible users may believe.

“Most students believe that it’s just water vapor, but it’s much more than that,” says Reese. “Our first priority is awareness.”

She explained that when speaking with students, she found the most success by speaking with them in terms of choices and options, not lecturing and condemnation.

Eric Bubna, principal at Crookston High School, discussed the high level of usage at the school and the methods they’d been using to decrease usage in school. Both he and Reese described the issues with the vapes in school, as well as the increase of disguised vapes in the classroom.

Another topic of discussion was the targeted marketing, clearly meant to appeal to younger people who are not smokers attempting to stop, as their slogans would suggest. The issue of underage students getting JUULs and pods from older siblings or friends was also brought up, with Reese proposing the adoption of a Tobacco 21 law, requiring buyers to be 21 or older to buy vaping products.

Reese also pressed the need to remove stigma around the issue. “We can’t try to separate them into good and bad kids, because it’s often our A+ students who are vaping.” She also expressed concern that, often, vape addiction is overlooked, as are its health detriments. “Their addiction is not just physical, it could also be mental issues or risking social isolation to quit,” Reese explained.

However, word is getting out on the variety of dangers posed by vaping. The Youth Board of Polk County reports high awareness among their peers, and Bubna affirmed there have been less JUUL and vape issues this fall than the previous year at CHS. However, he holds that the school must maintain firm on keeping vapes out of school and discouraging usage.

Reese added, “Punitive measures are less effective. If you send a kid home for vaping, they’ll go vape at home instead of school.” Instead of an out-of-school suspension, student vaping violators should instead have an in-school suspension, she said, in which they are required to fulfill a vape education course.

“Hopefully, we can end this addiction from the school, to the community,” Bubna added.