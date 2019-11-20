Lucille Holten, 98, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Luther Haven in Montevideo. Lucille Orabelle Stone was born on April 24, 1921, the daughter of Abraham and Alice (Tingeluf) Stone, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She grew up in Minneapolis and attended school there, graduating from South High School with the class of 1939 and continued her education by attending nursing school at General Hospital in Minneapolis which is now Hennepin County Medical Center.

Lucille was united in marriage to Herman Holten on January 9, 1942 in Minneapolis. The couple first made their home in Onamia and then New London while they started their family. They were blessed with four children, Thomas, Nancy, Cort and Jane. In 1950, Lucille and Herman moved to Montevideo and soon Lucille began working at the Montevideo Hospital as an RN. She loved her work as a nurse and dedicated 33 years to caring for others at the hospital.

Lucille was a member of the Minnesota Nursing Association and volunteered for the Red Cross. She was a faithful member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ and was involved in many ways with her church family.

Lucille enjoyed crafts of all kinds, including quilting and needlework. She loved playing cards, especially Bridge and she made Christmas and birthdays very special. After retiring, Lucille and Herman spent most of their summers at the cabin, gardening, entertaining family and friends and enjoying the quiet beauty of the lake.

Lucille is survived by children, Thomas Holten, of Quincy, Calif., Nancy (and Ed) Dack, of Montevideo, Cort (and Diane) Holten, of Minneapolis, Jane (and Kevin) Myhre, of Montevideo; grandchildren, Haylee Holten, Tamara (and Mike) Gessell, Tracy (and Tim) Garry, Lindsay (and Nick) Popovich, Brent (and Becky) Holten, Ryan (and Melissa) Holten, Bryan Mainerich, Matthew Mainerich, Billie Mainerich, Marthe Mainerich, Craig (and Casey) Myhre, Chris Myhre; great grandchildren, Mikayla Gessell, Mikenzie Gessell, Miah Gessell, Molly Garry, Joseph Garry, Michael Garry, Nick Popovich III, Akira Popovich, Rayna Holten, Rory Holten, Bernadette Holten, George (and Laura) Marsolek, William Marsolek, Trista Marsolek, Mira Mainerich, Mischa Mainerich, Martin Mainerich, Aeden Myhre; great-great grandchild, Juniper Marsolek; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Alice Stone; husband, Herman Holten; daughter-in-law, Penny Holten; son-in-law, Bill Mainerich; grandchildren, Tandra Craven, Ernie Craven; great-grandson, Benjamin Garry; and sister, Doris Phillips.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Montevideo. Burial followed at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo.

Arrangements were with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. (online guest book, at www.wingbain.com)