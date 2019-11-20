It's part of the Hugo's and Crookston Times/Valley Shopper deer hunting photo contest.

SEND US YOUR PICS! – With deer-hunting season comes the Hugo’s Crookston Times/Valley Shopper deer hunting photo contest. It’s not a contest in the sense that the biggest buck or the largest rack of antlers is deemed the best, however. All you have to do is submit your deer hunting photos to the Times and we’ll publish them in print and online; meanwhile, the names of the hunters will be put in a bucket for a series of drawings for several prizes donated by contest sponsors. The drawings will be held at the conclusion of the deer hunting season. Send your photos to mchristopherson@crookstontimes.com.