Join the Crookston Youth Foundation for made to order crepes with your choice of of toppings on Sunday, Nov. 24 at The Cove Youth Center in downtown Crookston.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free-will donations will be accepted.

Sponsors are Walmart, Gordon & Maxine Pagnac, and Delores Maves.

The Cove is located at 113 South Broadway.