Well, it's big news to us anyway.

Once again I missed a premier theater production in Sleepy Eye! Yes, it’s true, I did not make it to see “Elf The Musical” at Sleepy Eye High School over the weekend. I have an excuse that involves grandchildren, but the fact is, I missed it. And from the pictures and little video clips I’ve seen on Facebook, I know I missed a wonderful production.

Congratulations to all the students and their adult staff! Their hard work really paid off and they delighted packed house audiences all weekend.

After watching that fun Christmasy tale, who knows? — they probably all went home and decorated their Christmas trees! (Before Thanksgiving, I know, shocking.)

I also want to congratulate Christina at the Chamber and all the companies that participated in the Age Strong Live Long Expo on Monday afternoon/evening. They provided a much-needed service to our community.

Tom and I are smack dab in the middle of their target audience. I turn 65 in January and Tom does in March. We are trying to figure out what to do about Medicare. What plan is best for us? Are we better off keeping the insurance we already have? How do we figure it all out? Who can help us?

I feel better able to do my research now. I know who I can call for help.

We also learned about other topics that we didn’t even know we should be thinking about.

This was a first-time event for those who organized it. While there was a modest-sized group of people who attended, in my opinion there should have been many more. If you are at an age where you are having questions about issues that affect your senior years, even if you are well into those years, and you did not take this opportunity — I can tell you that you missed a very informative and pleasant event.

The Chamber and the businesses that participated are ready to tweak their plan and offer it again next year. Believe me, you won’t want to miss it. Thank you to everyone who brought us the Age Strong Live Long Expo.

On to a very different topic. We are part of a brand new company this week. The company that owns the Herald-Dispatch—and our sister papers in Redwood Falls, Wabasso, St. James, Granite Falls, Montevideo and hundreds more — New Media, has acquired Gannett, owner of USA Today and many other newspapers across the country. We are proud to be part of the newly merged company — Gannett Co., Inc. Now we have another “sister” in Minnesota, the St. Cloud Times.

So, big news for us, and we will continue to serve the community as we always have.