Committee seeks donations, volunteers, and those who could benefit from getting a basket.

The Community Christmas Food Basket Committee is preparing for the upcoming delivery of the 2019 Community Christmas Food Baskets. Local sixth-grade students and local churches provide nearly 10% of the food for the baskets. Funds received from individuals, businesses and organizations are used to purchase the remaining 90% of the food, which is purchased locally.



The committee once again needs your support. Monetary donations may be dropped off in the Trinity Lutheran Church office or mailed to P.O. Box 598, Crookston, MN 56716. Designate your gift to “Community Christmas Food Baskets.”



In addition, boxes are placed at various local church entrances. Use these boxes for donations of non-perishable food items.



Beginning on Monday, Nov. 18 and continuing until Friday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. you may call the Community Christmas Food Basket initiative at 218 280-8026 and request a basket. If no one answers, leave your name and a phone number for a return call to get the necessary information needed for you to receive a basket.



The baskets will need to be filled/assembled, and then delivered. Volunteers are requested for both. The baskets will be filled on Friday, Dec. 13 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Crookston National Guard Armory. Come and be part of a truly inspirational scene. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 14 beginning at 8:30 a.m. deliveries will begin leaving the Armory.



Participation with a donation, helping to prepare baskets or helping to deliver the baskets is a most rewarding experience and a true expression of the meaning of Christmas, committee members say.



If you have any questions or comments or would like to help with this project, contact one of the Community Christmas Food Basket Committee members. Members include Jim and Kathy Borkowski, Allan Dragseth, Ray and Terry Dusek, Bill and Kim Gillette, Pete and Ann Graham, Scott Kleven, Greg and Marlene LeBlanc, Gerry and Jackie Lindsay, and Jean Tate.



