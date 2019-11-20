“Highland—A Great Place to Learn” - Madilyn Bruggeman

I love Highland and I’ve been here for four years. I’ve enjoyed them all because Highland is a great place.

Highland is a great place because the staff is so kind and helpful to us. The cooks are really nice when they serve us, and every staff member at Highland will go out of their way to help us.

Highland also has many great programs. My favorite programs are band, orchestra and choir. They are great programs because they give kids a chance to learn a new instrument and give kids a chance to sing. The teachers who teach us how to play are very patient with us when we play the wrong sound.

That is why I think Highland is a great place. I love Highland School, and I will be very sad when I have to leave, but others will get to come and join new activities and programs but most of all enjoy the teachers.



“Highland School is a Great Place” - Mia Ramirez

You get to meet new people and new kids and that's good. You get to make friends and play with them. Highland helps you be less shy and more open to people, to show you’re a kid that's kind and confident. We also have nice people that help you out when you’re mad or sad. They help you feel happy or feel better. They make you feel like a good person.

We have field trips, and I think it's good for you because you get to explore a lot, learn places, and learn things or how they do stuff. We also learn a lot about history!

We also have programs! There's one called Crazy 8’s where you learn and have fun at the same time. It's mostly math. You can do it in 3rd or 4th grade and it helps you out more to understand things. I joined it and it helped me out and helped me more in math.

The playground is safe and adult supervised. The playground is fun. We have swings and a little bridge and monkey bars. We can also play tag, only we play on the grass so we don't get hurt if we’re playing tag on the playground. And that's why I like the playground, so do other kids too!

Highland is a great place! Highland helps me out a lot with all the nice teachers and people, and I'm happy that I learn and have fun here.

“What Highland School Means to Me” - Abigail Olson

What does Highland School mean to me? To me, Highland School is full of teachers, aids, and paras who help everyone every day. Highland staff are helpful to kids and get everyone everything they need to succeed. Highland has many different programs that you can choose from.

At Highland there are many opportunities for you. You can pick between band, choir, orchestra or all three! You can join Science Club, Indian Ed, Gifted & Talented and much, much more! At Highland you can do many programs and always have time to get your homework done!

At Highland Elementary there are tons of field trips for you to take! You can go to Itasca, Logging Camps and even to St. Paul! You can go to water festivals and learn about all sorts of things! Highland field trips are awesome!

In Highland School there are many different varieties of books. You have the school library which is filled to the brim with books, and you have a kind librarian, Mrs. Sperling. You also have your classroom library, which is also filled with books.

Highland School is an awesome place with opportunities around every corner! Highland has awesome field trips and numerous books. As you can see, Highland Elementary School is a wonderful place for learning!



“What Highland Means to Me” - Aiden B.

Highland to me is place where we have gym every day, teachers address problems, and last of all teachers are nice. Highland has very OK food.

Gym is every day of the week. Gym is every day of the week because the teachers think it’s better. Also the kids think it’s fun to have it every day of the week.

I also like Highland because teachers address problems. Teachers address problems which stops bullying. Bullying gets stopped by the teachers so all the bullies get stopped for good.

All the teachers are nice. All the teachers are willing to help. The teachers are very respectful.

These are three reasons why I like Highland. I hope other people agree.



“Highland is a great place” - Xavier Mason

Highland is a great place to learn and grow becauseT we do a lot of super fun stem projects. My favorite stem project was the Recess playground one. Some of the best stem projects happen during our choose kind projects with the preschoolers. I like stem projects because they challenge my imagination but more importantly they challenge me. My teacher, Mrs. Uttermark, can get pretty creative with stem projects like: apple rafts, building skeletons, playgrounds etc. We also have a gifted and talented program which is super fun because we do a lot of escape rooms. My favorite escape room is carnival confusion. My least favorite escape room was the alien space race. I like the gifted and talented program because it challenges my knowledge and I learn how to be a team with my friends. These are the reasons I think Highand is a great place!



“Highland is a great place to learn and grow because…” - Mykayla Garcia

Highland is a great place to learn and grow because of all the teachers we have. They teach you so much from every subject. My teacher right now is Mrs.Uttermark. She is the best teacher you could ever ask for. She lets us do so many fun things. Here let me give you some ideas we do STEM projects, reading buddies, choose kind projects, field trips, swimming, and so much more.

All the staff here is so amazing because they work together. Someone who is really good at their job is the nurse. She fixes are cuts and burns. She also gives you some advice if you are having trouble breathing. That helps a lot. Another person good at their job are the cooks they cook really good food. Another reason they are good at their jobs is because they cook for 1st - 6th graders.

Everyone here is so nice that you will never be lonely. The kids let you play with them all the time. Some fun things that we all do around here are play force square, tether ball, kick ball, football, tag, and so much more of you can just hang out with your friends. So you will always have somewhere to play.



“Highland is a great place to learn and grow because…” - Brea Lessard

Highland is a great place to learn and grow because of the teachers I've had at this school. They are kind, amazing, caring, and make things fun to learn. They also teach me a lot of helpful things I need for later on in life. At Highland, we get to have people come and do magic tricks or do science experiments which makes it fun to learn and fun to see. You can learn and grow by doing active listening and by paying close attention. These things help you to be able to do fun things. In Mrs. Uttermark’s classroom, we do many STEM projects. I like to do them because I think they help you learn in a fun way. It’s also fun to do mystery hangouts with kids from across the country/world. A mystery hangout it was when you Facetime and ask yes or no questions to figure out what state they live in. We also get to be a part of things like being in orchestra, band and choir. Technology is also great for learning. We also have dash and dot robots in our classroom that help us to learn about coding. It’s always a great year at Highland. At the end of each year, if you have worked hard, you are included in the dunk tank. I will miss Highland when I have to leave because there are so many great things.



“Highland is a great place” - Alicia Bartrum

Highland is a great place to learn and grow because there is a lot of teamwork here. When we have something big, like the Veterans Day program a lot of people come to the school and it is fun. A lot of people are kind because when I walk through the halls, I see a lot of people helping each other hang posters putting out tables and chairs and being helpful. When people are all working together, they are often singing. When we are in our classes, people can work alone, in pairs or in small groups. When this is happening, you see teamwork and compassion happening.

The teachers are always happy because people work together and are having a good time. When the bigger kids are in the hallway, they are good to each other because they how the little kids how to act in the hallway.

Our school never gives up and that’s what makes Highland a great place.