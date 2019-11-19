The Salvation Army is scheduled to begin its 2019 Red Kettle campaign in the Redwood area Nov. 29.

Ringing bells helps raise money to fight poverty and give hope to people in Redwood County.

Volunteers feel good knowing they are helping give back to their community. Bell ringing is great for churches, youth groups, service clubs, businesses and more.

The money raised through the campaign stays local. Programs funded by bell ringing include utility assistance, homeless shelter, rent assistance and work and medical related transportation.

The 2019 season is shorter than most, so the public is encouraged to sign up to ring by calling (507) 627-1016. One may also send an e-mail to lorio@unitedcapmn.org or sarah.cater@unitedcapmn.org to get a sign up genius link e-mailed to you. Contributions can be mailed to Redwood County Salvation Army, United Community Action Partnership (UCAP), 164 East Second Street, Redwood Falls, MN, 56283.

