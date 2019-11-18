They're putting the finishing touches to appetizer and dessert plans for the Concert Benefit for Care And Share to be held at Wesley United Methodist Church. Numerous appetizers will be served beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, followed at 4 p.m. by performances from the Crookston Area Women’s Chorus and the Crookston Men’s Chorus, with both accompanied on piano by George French.

After the concert, desserts, coffee, and cider will be served.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 281-2644 or visiting careandsharecrookston.org.