During their stop, Enbridge made a $2,500 donation to the Crookston Firefighters Association.

The Minnesota Ag Energy Alliance co-sponsored the “Safest Way Pipe Tour” in Crookston Thursday at the north fire station on Sahlstrom Drive with Enbridge representatives on-hand to greet guests and answer questions, and to encourage people to sign their pledge of support.

There was an open lunch, information about modern energy transport and guests were able to view and sign the new thicker pipe that is to be used in the Enbridge Line 3 replacement.

For more information, visit www.mnagenergyalliance.com or find them on Twitter and Facebook.