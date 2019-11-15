On Saturday night, St. James welcomed Double Double Duo to the Armstrong Auditorium through the Watonwan County Entertainment Association for a concert.

Kornel Wolak and Michael Bridge provided the entertainment for the evening, giving listeners a smooth tone for two hours. Bridge and Wolak each play two instruments, with Bridge on the accordion and piano, and Wolak on the clarinet and piano, thus the name Double Double Duo.

DDD performs all-original adaptations of classical pieces, jazz ballads, and folk music from around the globe.

Wolak and Bridge started performing together in 2011, and have toured across Canada, playing for various types of crowds, ranging from the Ontario Philharmonic to the Calgary Stampede.

Setlist: Violan Parita in E (Preludio) BWV 1006, Four Sonatas (D minor K.1, Bb major K.545, C minor K.11, D minor K.9), Petite fleur, Mazurka in Bb major, Boogie Wonders, Flying Home, Rock Bach, Gankino Horo, Tattletale, love theme from "Cinema Paradiso", and Polka in Blue

DDD is actively touring in Poland, France, Ecuador, Canada, and the United States.