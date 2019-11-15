POLK COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WISHES TO INFORM ALL RESIDENTS OF POLK COUNTY THAT IT IS ILLEGAL TO PLACE SNOW BY PLOWING, BLOWING OR SHOVELING ONTO COUNTY HIGHWAYS. VIOLATION OF THIS STATUTUE IS CONSIDERED A MISDEMEANOR. KEEP OUR HIGHWAYS SAFE DURING WINTER MONTHS.



RIVERVIEW HEALTH FREE TAI CHI HEALTH CLASSES WILL BE HELD FROM 4-5 P.M. EVERY MONDAY IN THE EDUCATION ROOM AT THE HOME CARE BUILDING AT 721 SOUTH MINNESOTA STREET. THE CLASSES WILL BE LED BY PHYSICAL THERAPIST CHRISTINE LOFF AND WILL HELP IMPROVE FITNESS, MUSCLE STRENGTH, FLEXIBILITY AND IMMUNITY. IT WILL ALSO HELP DECREASE PAIN, IMPROVE BALANCE AND OVERALL QUALITY OF LIFE.



CROOKSTON EAGLES AUXILIARY HOMEMADE PIE SALE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF APPLE, PECAN OR PUMPKIN WILL BE TAKING ORDERS FROM NOVEMBER 7-22. PIES ARE $11 AND CAN BE ORDERED BY CALLING WANDA AT 280-2796. PICK UP TIMES WILL BE NOV. 24 FROM 4-5 P.M. AND NOV. 25 FROM 10A-2P, 5-7P AT THE EAGLES.



CROOKSTON TROOP 41 BOY SCOUT HOLIDAY FRUIT BASKET SALE WILL BE HELD THROUGH DECEMBER 19. SMALL BASKETS ARE $20, MEDIUM BASKETS ARE $30 AND LARGE BASKETS ARE $40. BASKETS CAN BE DELIVERED IN CROOKSTON CITY LIMITS OR PICKED UP. DELIVERY WILL BE ON DECEMBER 19 AFTER 10 A.M. BASKET PICK-UP & SAME DAY ORDERS WILL BE TAKEN ON DEC. 19 FROM 6-7:30 P.M. AT TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH. TO ORDER, CALL/TEXT CHRYSTI AT 289-1696.





Friday, November 15



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.



Crookston Eagles On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 6 p.m. and the kitchen will serve from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.





Saturday, November 16



Golden Link Senior Center On Nov. 16 they’ll have the annual Golden Link Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Nov. 20 they’ll have their Thanksgiving Celebration Meal at 5:30 p.m. On Nov. 21 they’ll have the Defensive Driving Class from 1-5 p.m. On Nov. 26 they’ll have a Medicare Update by Longtin Agency at 10 a.m. They will be CLOSED Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving. On December 2, 19 and 16, they’ll have Toys for Tots Christmas wrapping at 1 p.m. On Dec. 4 they’ll have their Annual Christmas Party and Bingo. On Dec. 5 they’ll have the Experienced American Banquet at the Eagles Hall. They will be CLOSED Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.



Childcare Certification Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington School in the cafeteria for ages 11-13 who want to be a certified babysitter. Class fee is $17 which includes the book, handout and a pizza lunch. Call 281-5078 to register.



Sausage and Beer Pairing at the VFW will begin at 3 p.m. at the Crookston VFW Post 1902. There will be sausage by B&E Meats and beer pairing by D-S Beverages, Inc. Proceeds will go to the ND/MN Honor Flight.



Chamber Celebration & Awards Night will be held at the Crookston Inn.





Sunday, November 17



Our Savior’s Lutheran School Fall Festival Meal will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran School in Crookston. There will be a freewill offering and everyone is welcome.



Trinity Lutheran Church Annual Fall Bazaar and Meatball Dinner will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Trinity in Crookston. Cost is $12 for adults, $7 for kids ages 5-10 and kids under 4 are free. Bake Sale opens at 3:30 p.m.





Monday, November 18



Crookston Blood Drive will be held from 12-6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church fellowship hall, and again on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The drive is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary and Trails to Treatment. For an appointment, call Pam at 281-5546. Sponsor code: Crookston.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Crookston Wrestling Club FREE 4-Day Introduction Clinic will be held Nov. 18, 20, 25 and 26 at Crookston High School in the wrestling room for kids in preschool through grade 6. Session 1 is for pre-k thru 2nd grade from 6-7 p.m. and Session 2 is for grades 3-6 from 7-8 p.m. Wrestling season starts December 2 and costs $95.



Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Schenk #2010 will meet for a meal at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. New members are welcome.



Books and Brews Club for Adults will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. They’ll discuss “The Things They’ve Carried” by Tim O’Brien. Appetizers will be provided by the Friends of the Crookston Public Library.



Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have $6 burger baskets from 5:30-7 p.m. and a Smear tournament at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, they’ll have the AgCountry Customer Appreciation from 5-7 p.m. and an Aerie meeting at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, they’ll have Dart League at 7 p.m. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have NO BINGO due to a private event. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and the Blue Line Club Fun Night starting at 5:30 p.m. with social hour, dinner and dance with Fireline.





Tuesday, November 19



Otter Tail Power Company Holiday Light Exchange will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Crookston Fire Station. Donate non-perishable food items or cash for up to five (5) strings of LED holiday lights.



STEMsational Tuesday will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for kids ages 7-12 at the Crookston Library. Develop and hone your science skills.



Polk County Public Health and Crookston Public Schools Community Forum on Vaping will be held at 6 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Sarah Reese and Eric Bubna will be hosting the forum.



Mental Health in the Workforce: Helping Employees Be Their Best At Work Presentation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Quality Inn in Thief River Falls. Presenter will be Tim Denney, trainer and consultant. The event is free and open to the public. To register, call 218-683-8074 or email jwaldkovar@nwpic.net.





Wednesday, Nov 20



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held Nov. 20 (date change) and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.

Wonderful Life Foods Free Wellness Class: What is Bulletproof Coffee? Is it Healthy? will be held from 5:15 - 6 p.m. at Wonderful Life Foods. They'll discuss the "how" and "why" you might consider adding coconut oil or collagen to your coffee routine. They'll also have samples of the Keto-friendly coffee concoction.



NW Regional Events Center Task Force Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at UMC’s Bede Ballroom.





Thursday, Nov 21



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



AARP Driver Safety Class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center for drivers age 55 and older. Call 281-3072 to register.



Rotary Reading Night will be held from 5-6 p.m. at the Crookston Library. The first 50 kids will get a free book and all kids get to decorate a bookmark and will receive a snack.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Bemidji State University at 6 p.m. at UMC.



Crookston Civic Music League Entertainment Series “An Evening of Piano” with Jason Farnahm will begin at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. Admission is by season ticket only. For a free ride to the artist series, call T.H.E. Bus at 281-0700.





Friday, Nov 22



CHS Girls Hockey will face Orono at 5:30 p.m. at the CSC.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Mounds View at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, November 23



CHS Music Trip Fall Fundraiser Frozen Food Pick-Up and Delivery Day



Fisher Robotics Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at Fisher School. They are hosting 34 teams from 15 area schools. They’ll also be having a sock drive to support local veterans. A meal will also be served and proceeds will be used to support the school backpack program.



“Homemade for the Holidays” Bake Sale and Soup, Sandwich, Pie Luncheon will beheld from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The public is welcome and take-outs will be available.



CHS Girls Hockey will face Delano at 2 p.m. at the CSC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Waldorf Iowa at 3 p.m. at UMC.



Blue Line Club Annual Fun Night will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Crookston Eagles. Cost is $20 per person which includes dinner (taco bar), silent auction, raffles, and dance with band Fireline.





Sunday, November 24



Crepe Feed at The Cove will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Cove youth center at 113 South Broadway. They’ll be cooking up crepes and serving coffee and juice as part of a freewill donation.



Care and Share Annual Benefit will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. Cost is $25 and includes appetizers, a performance by the Crookston Area Men’s and Women’s choirs, and desserts. All proceeds go to the Care and Share.





Monday, November 25



Courtney Pulkrabek Retirement Coffee Reception will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. at the State Farm Insurance office at 210 North Broadway. Stop by and congratulate him on 50 years with State Farm.



ECFE Grandparents Night will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary School for kids ages 0-Kindergarten and their grandparents or special adult friends.



CHS Junior High Band, Orchestra and Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.



Crookston Masonic Lodge will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the lodge.





Tuesday, November 26



Spinecrackers Book Club for Adults will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library. They’ll discuss “The Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. All are welcome to join the fun.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Thursday, Nov 28



Annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Dinner will begin serving at 12:30 p.m. at the Cathedral dining room at 702 Summit Ave. There is no charge for the meal and all are invited. If you’re planning on attending and/or would like to help, call 281-5727 and leave a message. There will be gluten-free items available.





Friday, November 29



CHS Boys Hockey will face Sartell at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, November 30



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Bemidji State University at 2 p.m. at UMC.



CHS Boys Hockey will play Little Falls at 3 p.m. at the CSC.





Monday, December 2



Villa St. Vincent Angel Tree will be open to people in the community to pick a resident angel or two to shop for. The tree will be up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 in the Villa lobby. For more info, contact Tamara Parkin at 281-9723 or email tamara.parkin@bhshealth.org.



Frozen 2 Party at the Library will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library. They’ll have a story, music, games, and a craft to celebrate the release of Frozen 2. This event is for kids ages 8 and under, and costumes are welcome.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Pelican Rapids at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Tuesday, December 3



CHS Boys Basketball will face Bagley at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Warroad at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Thursday, December 5



Highland Elementary Holiday Concert will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Highland.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.



Night of Nativity in Grand Forks will be held from 5-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Forks. There will be a live nativity scene, hot cocoa and music.





Sunday, December 8



Villa St. Auxiliary Light Up A Life Ceremony and Reading will begin at 4 p.m. in the Villa Wellness/Activity room. After the ceremony they’ll have coffee and cookies. All are invited. Your gift of $5 per name will light a bulb on the Light Up A Life Tree. You may donate in memory of or in honor of that special someone. Envelopes may be picked up at the Villa/Summit or call Tamara Parkin at 281-9723 or email tamara.parkin@bhshealth.org for more info.



CHS Classic Noel Music Concert will be held with a dinner beginning at 6 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the evening are $20 and is catered by Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. Get your tickets at the CHS school office, Montague’s Flower Shop, Crookston Floral or from CHS Choir and Orchestra students.





Tuesday, December 10



CHS Boys Hockey will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Thursday, December 12



CHS Wrestling will face Thief River Falls at 7 p.m. at CHS.



CHS Girls Hockey will face Detroit Lakes at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Friday, December 13



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Augustana University (SD) at 5:30 p.m. at UMC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Augustana University (SD) at 7:30 p.m. at UMC.





Saturday, December 14



VFW Post 1902 Holiday Bake Sale, Craft Fair and Vendor Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW. To reserve a table, contact Paula Lundgren at vfw1902pml@outlook.com.



CHS Wrestling Tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. at CHS. Participating teams include Hawley, Hillsboro, Lake Park Audubon, Mahnomen/Waubun, New York Mills, Park Rapids Area, Red Lake County Central, Roseau, United North Central, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis, and West Central Area.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Wayne State College at 3:30 p.m. at UMC.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Wayne State College at 5:30 p.m. at UMC.





Monday, December 16



CHS Wrestling Scrimmage will begin at 6:30 p.m. at CHS. Participating teams include Badger/Greenbush/Middle River, Bemidji, Fertile-Beltrami, Fosston, Hillsboro, Moorhead, Red Lake County Central, Roseau, and Thief River Falls.





Tuesday, December 17



CHS GIrls Basketball will face Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



CHS GIrls Hockey will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Thursday, December 19



CHS Boys Hockey will face Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. at the CSC.





Saturday, December 21



CHS GIrls Hockey will face International Falls at 2 p.m. at the CSC.





Friday, December 27



CHS GIrls Hockey Tournament will be held at 5 p.m. vs. Jamestown at the CSC.





Saturday, December 28



CHS GIrls Hockey Tournament will be held at 2 p.m. vs. Grand Forks at the CSC.





Thursday, January 2



CHS GIrls Hockey will face Devils Lake at 7 p.m. at the CSC.



CHS Boys Basketball will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.