The structure is a total loss.

Two adults and two kids were able to escape without injury a trailer house fire in Erskine on Thursday.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in at approximately 10:34 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 regarding the Jacob Dilly and Katie Carter residence in Erskine.



The trailer home was a complete loss. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.



Responding to the call, in addition to the PCSO, were Erskine Fire, Essentia EMS and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.