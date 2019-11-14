A 61-year-old man from Climax was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Crookston Wednesday evening and later died at the Polk County jail after an alleged medical emergency.

Larry Monson was arrested for DWI at approximately 8 p.m. on November 13 by the Crookston Police Department and was transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center. While at the NWRCC, Monson had a medical emergency and lifesaving efforts were performed on Monson.

The Crookston Area Ambulance responded and transported Monson to RiverView Health where lifesaving measures continued. Monson was later pronounced dead and the Polk County Sheriff's Office transported Monson to the Medical Examiner's Office in Grand Forks for an autopsy, a media release read.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Crookston Police Department.