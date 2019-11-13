On Monday night, the St. James School Board moved to suspend a student over threats to the school in a special school board meeting.

The expulsion will last a full calendar year. There was a prior closed hearing on October 29th, in which the recommendation of that meeting was to expel the student.

The threats to the school occurred on social media late Wednesday night on October 28th.

This is the second expulsion from St. James High School in the last month. On October 10th, the school board met in another special meeting to expel a student over a weapons violation.

The student can attempt to open enroll in other districts or take classes at River Bend in New Ulm. A bus already travels to River Bend. Another option is to enroll in online classes.

The school board will have its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on November 19th.