On Monday night, the St. James community childcare initiative held a fundraising event on Monday night at Armstrong School.

Around 35 community members, including daycare staff, attended the event.

"The fact that his meeting is even happening, and the fact that you all are here, is humbling," opened Sue Harris.

St. James is currently looking to finish up its second round of expansions to further accommodate the great need for childcare in St. James and Watonwan County.

A total of 35 new spots will be added once renovations to the classrooms are completed. The new total number of children will be 112, with 28 at the infant level, 36 at the toddler level, and 48 at the preschool level.

Waiting lists for daycare are already full.

"It is a challenge for working families to find quality childcare for their kids," said Harris.

A key to keeping families in the area is finding childcare.

In the first round of expansion, the cost of expansion was $53,500, with $15,000 for supplies, another $15,000 towards lease and utilities to operate a 2nd location, and an extra $23,500 to renovation costs.

The proposed increased in 2019 is $46,750. $38,250 of the cost will go to renovations, $1,500 goes to appliances, including sinks, refrigerators, and a washer and dryer. The final $7,000 will go towards cribs, cots, and other supplies.

Heading into the evening, a total of $28,700 had been raised. Local contributions accounted for $13,450. Of that total, $10,000 was donated from Mayo Clinic Health Systems. SERTOMA, Rotary, and the St. James Area Foundation each donated $1,000. Ameriprise donated $250. Gus Zender donated $200. At the meeting, David Krause of Pioneer Bank pledged $5,000 to the fundraising efforts.

"Daycare is necessary so people can be in the workforce," said Krause. "It goes beyond community leadership, it goes on to community participation. There comes a time when you're a business where it goes beyond supporting the community, you have to take out the checkbook."

A total of $13,050, including Pioneer's donation, is still needed in order to complete fundraising.

Wilcon Construction, Watson's Plumbing, St. James Electric, Culligan, John Dorn, and the St. James Public Schools custodial staff are local contractors for the project.