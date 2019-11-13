In 2012, Redwood and Renville counties entered into a joint-powers agreement, with a plan to share costs and services, staff and facilities and to be forward thinking in regard to the future of solid waste management planning.

This was done to integrate solid waste planning, both locally and regionally, to create efficiency in waste reduction and disposal, and to implement an environmentally sound recycling process.

On Nov. 12, 2019, the Redwood-Renville Regional Solid Waste Authority (RRRSWA) board approved an addendum to the contract with West Central Sanitation to outsource processing and hauling of residential/business garbage and recycling, beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

This will reduce expenses and increase recycling services.

This direction will allow glass to once again be accepted, including residential, bar and restaurant glass.

Collections and recycling schedules will continue to remain the same in the communities being served.

This will result in a cost savings, with the Redwood-Renville Regional Material Recovery Facility (RRRMRF) no longer running with an increasing annual deficit, due to declining recycling market values.

The RRRMRF will remain open, and Redwood and Renville counties will continue to pool resources for a long-term comprehensive solid waste program for our communities.

Redwood and Renville counties are assisting affected RRRSWA employees with outplacement services as well as additional resources through the employee assistance program.

RRRSWA is working to increase awareness around the importance of waste reduction and recycling by growing county partnerships. Together, everyone can preserve the environment for future generations.

For additional information, contact Jon Mitchell, the RRRSWA/RRRMRF executive director, at (320) 523-8002 or (507) 637-1800.