Carris Health - Redwood is reaching another milestone as the steel structure of the new medical campus in Redwood Falls is taking shape. The community is invited to be a part of history this Thursday (Nov. 14) by signing one of the beams that will be raised in the new building.

The beam is currently placed in the lobby at the current hospital facility for the staff and the community to sign. Those who are interested may come and sign their names from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The beam will be available through Nov. 22. After signatures have been collected, the beam will be hung above the new meditation room at the medical campus.