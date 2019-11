Zoey Davis, Sylvia Zenteno, Adelyn Connell, Lakelyn Howard, Emily Moen, Juan Castro were recently announced at Climax-Shelly School’s September 2019 Students of the Month.

They also recognized upper grade students and staff of the month including Mr. Carter Burke, Ricky Fillion, Mackenzie Ondrush, Steven Rolland, Madison Rolland, Kylie Anderson, and Mr. Ryan Kirkland.