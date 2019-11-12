Ward 4 council member tries to get her appointment added to the consent agenda, but no one makes a motion to amend the agenda.

At the beginning of Tuesday evening's Crookston City Council meeting, Ward 4 Council Member Don Cavalier requested that a resolution be added to the meeting's consent agenda to appoint Patty Dillabough to the council's Ward 6 seat that's been vacant since Cindy Gjerswold, elected one year ago, resigned because she moved outside of city limits.



At Large Council Member Tom Vedbraaten voiced his displeasure with the last-minute attempt to add to the agenda. But, in the end, when no one made a motion to amend the consent agenda, Cavalier's request died. Asked by the Times after the meeting for comment, Cavalier said he was going to limit what he had to say on the matter for now, but indicated it could possibly come up again later.



Along with Chris Plante and Dylane Klatt, Dillabough was one of three interested Ward 6 residents to be interviewed by an interview committee comprised of council members and two Ward 6 residents several weeks ago. After the interviews, for around 90 minutes the committee debated the trio and ranked them, with the rankings fluctuating before Plante was finally the committee's choice.



But since then, at Briggs' request, Plante's appointment was tabled so "questions" and "concerns" could be further researched. At the council's next meeting two weeks later, the vote was 4-2 in favor of appointing Plante, but the shorthanded council fell one vote short of the five in favor required by the city charter to pass any resolution. Since the vote, efforts are underway to get the city charter commission, which holds its annual meeting on Dec. 2, to consider changing the charter so that the council doesn't need five votes in the affirmative to pass a resolution.