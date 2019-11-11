The Occupational Development Center (ODC) has recently promoted Stacy McCollum to Program Specialist. This role includes program oversight for both the Thief River Falls and Crookston locations.

McCollum has nearly 20 years experience working with people with disabilities, 16 of which have been with ODC performing in various capacities to support the organization’s mission of providing sustainable employment opportunities for these individuals. Most recently she served as HTC Lead Instructor.

"I am looking forward to increasing my knowledge about the different programs the ODC has to offer," said McCollum, adding that a solid work ethic, ability to be flexible and a willingness to learn has contributed to her readiness for this position.

Much of this can-do attitude and adaptability comes from the over 15 years she has dedicated to the Red Lake Falls Volunteer Ambulance Association as an EMT, where she also participates as a board member.

Growing up in Red Lake Falls, McCollum got her start with a part-time job aiding adults with disabilities while still in high school, working alongside her mother at Prairie Community Services (PCS). After moving to a full time position at PCS and spending time cross-training at several group homes between Red Lake Falls and Thief River Falls, she added onto that a full time position at ODC along with finding time to train as an EMT.

"Stacy has been an asset to the TRF HTC team for several years," said Tori Peterson, Vice President of Programs for ODC. "We are excited that Stacy has accepted the role of Program Specialist for Thief River Falls and Crookston. She is not only dedicated to ODC’s mission, but also in ensuring that the people we serve are receiving the highest quality of services."

Established in Thief River Falls in 1971, ODC’s headquarters and program office are located at 1520 Highway 32 South. McCollum will also commute regularly to the Crookston division, located at 310 S. Broadway Suite 7, to provide support for job placement programs serving the surrounding communities.

ODC is a nonprofit organization that specializes in offering employment training and support for individuals with disabilities, working with community businesses to provide options for inclusive and sustainable employment that result in greater independence.



ABOUT ODC

The Occupational Development Center provides life skills, vocational and employment development services. The organization works closely with community businesses to offer individuals with disabilities an option to experience work in a highly integrated setting.

Comprised of nine divisions located throughout northern MN, ODC is a diversified organization that adapts to regional needs and opportunities. In addition to work preparedness programs, ODC has several production sites offering manufacturing and subcontracted services. To learn more about the organization, please visit odcmn.org.