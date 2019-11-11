Railroad Days is still eight months away, but fundraising efforts have already begun, with First National Bank holding a wine tasting at the Legion on October 25th.

Ten different vendors brought various types of liqueurs, Moscow mules and wines. Each vendor had six different alcohols to sample. "Two Chicks" was a popular drink throughout the evening. Local wineries on hand included Indian Island (Janesville), Chankaska (Kasota), and Morgan Creek (New Ulm).

Those who bring their brochure from the event to the St. James Liquor Store by a specified date receive a 15% discount.

A total of 152 patrons attended the event. $1,925 was raised towards Railroad Days.