Clayton Briggs and his wife, Mary, recently donated a guitar and amplifier to The Cove youth center. Briggs told the Times that he was given the guitar as a gift as a Christmas present and since he lost interest, and didn’t want it to sit in a closet, they decided it would be better used by kids at the Cove.

“I may have to learn to play from the kids at the Cove,” said Briggs.

Briggs also built the stage at the front of the Cove and will soon install a coat rack for the students.

Briggs is a frequent supervisor at the Cove and Mary will soon accompany him.

“We will continue to do this for a great place for the kids of Crookston to have a place to go,” Briggs added.