Several local eateries will donate a portion of their sales through Nov. 16.

Next week is a big one for the United Way of Crookston. From November 10-16, restaurants and eating establishments participating in Dine-Out Week for United Way will be giving a portion of their sales to the United Way of Crookston.

The restaurants and establishments participating include El Gordito Market, Crookston Eagles, Crookston Inn, RBJ’s Family Restaurant, Happy Joe’s Pizza, China Moon, Taco John’s, McDonald’s, I.C. Muggs/Mugoos, DaRoos Pizza, Irishman’s Shanty, and Drafts Sports Bar and Grill.