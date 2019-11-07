State Patrol says one driver crossed the center line on a curve.

An Alexandria, Minnesota man was killed and a Gatzke, Minnesota woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 6, in Marshall County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Kevin Arthur McCormick, 58, died from injuries received in the crash. Samantha Sue Lunsetter, 43, was seriously hurt.

The call came in at approximately 4:22 p.m. Wednesday from Marshall County Highway 219 near the intersection of 340th Ave. NE in Eckvoll Township of Marshall County. The State Patrol says that McCormick was southbound on #219 in a 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup and Lunsetter was northbound on #219 in a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, when McCormick entered a curve in the road, crossed over the center line, and collided with Lunsetter.

Both drivers were airlifted from the scene by Sanford AirCare, with McCormick being transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks and Lunsetter being transported to Sanford Health in Fargo.

The State Patrol reports that both drivers were wearing seat belts and that both airbags deployed. Alcohol was not involved.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Thief River Falls EMS/Rescue assisted at the scene.